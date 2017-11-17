Man who forgot where he parked his car, reunites with it after 20 years

BERLIN: A 76-year-old man from Germany, who had forgotten the spot where he parked his car 20 years back, reunited with it in Frankfurt.

The incident took place in 1997 when the man was 56-year-old. He had assumed that his car got stolen.

The car, that was 'reported' stolen, has rusted and is no more in a working state.

"Twenty years later, the authorities in the city have tracked down the missing vehicle, only to discover that the man who owned it had in fact, just forgotten where he'd parked the car and had assumed it had been stolen," reported Independent.

The car was found in a garage in an old industrial building that is due to be demolished, it said.

Quoting a local German language newspaper Augsberger Allgemein, the report said the man, who was not identified, was driven by the police with his daughter to be reunited with the car.

The city authorities said the car was not functional and had to be scrapped.

(With PTI inputs)