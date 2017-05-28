Manchester bomber's images before blast released

London: Greater Manchester police have released images showing suicide bomber Salman Abedi on Monday night, taken shortly before he detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena killing 22 persons.

The images released on Saturday night show Abedi wearing a baseball hat and a dark jacket during the concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police hope the release to the public of the images taken from closed circuit (CCTV) cameras may help trace more witnesses who spotted the terrorist before his deadly mission that also left 116 others injured.

The police have appealed to anybody with information about Abedi from May 18 to contact them.

