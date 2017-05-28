close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Manchester bomber's images before blast released

Greater Manchester police have released images showing suicide bomber Salman Abedi on Monday night, taken shortly before he detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena killing 22 persons.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 16:48

London: Greater Manchester police have released images showing suicide bomber Salman Abedi on Monday night, taken shortly before he detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena killing 22 persons.

The images released on Saturday night show Abedi wearing a baseball hat and a dark jacket during the concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police hope the release to the public of the images taken from closed circuit (CCTV) cameras may help trace more witnesses who spotted the terrorist before his deadly mission that also left 116 others injured.

The police have appealed to anybody with information about Abedi from May 18 to contact them.
 

TAGS

manchester bomberManchester terror attackSalman Abedi

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

SIT formed to probe killing of teacher in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir

SIT formed to probe killing of teacher in Jammu

China's coal-rich province suspends mines development
WorldAsia

China's coal-rich province suspends mines development

China denies 'unsafe' intercepting of US plane
WorldAsia

China denies 'unsafe' intercepting of US plane

Maharashtra: First batch of SDRF personnel to be stationed...
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: First batch of SDRF personnel to be stationed...

HRD Ministry won't intervene in moderation policy row:...
India

HRD Ministry won't intervene in moderation policy row:...

Pakistan nuke tests created balance of power in region: Naw...
WorldAsia

Pakistan nuke tests created balance of power in region: Naw...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video