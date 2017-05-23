Manchester terror attack: No report of Indian casualty

New Delhi: There has been no report of any Indian casualty in Monday's terror attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.

"So far there is no report of an Indian casualty in the #Manchester attack. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 injured when a male suicide bomber blew himself up at the end of a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have joined world leaders in condemning the horrific attack.

