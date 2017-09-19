close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Manslaughter charges possible in London tower block fire disaster: Police

Police have formally identified 60 of the victims, but painstaking forensic work to find human remains, some of them tiny fragments, among tonnes of debris inside the charred ruin is ongoing.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 18:39

London: The criminal investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire that killed about 80 people in London in June could result in manslaughter charges, but any prosecutions could be months away due to the complexity of the forensic work, police said.

The 24-storey social housing block, home to a poor, multi-ethnic community, was destroyed on June 14 by a fire that started in a fourth-floor flat in the middle of the night and rapidly engulfed the whole building.

Police have formally identified 60 of the victims, but painstaking forensic work to find human remains, some of them tiny fragments, among tonnes of debris inside the charred ruin is ongoing.

Commander Stuart Cundy, who has overall control of police operations at Grenfell Tower, told reporters on Tuesday it was likely the final death toll would be a little below 80.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Bonner, in charge of the criminal side of the police investigation, said a forensic examination of the tower would continue into 2018 and would be followed by lengthy laboratory analysis.

"I will seek to identify and deal with whatever offences come to light during that investigation," he said.

"The kind of stuff that I would envisage we may come across would involve offences perhaps of fraud, misconduct offences, health and safety breaches, breaches of fire safety regulations and of course offences of manslaughter whether that be on a corporate or an individual level," he added.

However, Bonner said this should not be taken as an indication that police had already found evidence to support any such charges. 

The building, which was completed in 1974, was owned by the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, one of London`s richest, and managed by an organisation that ran social housing on the borough`s behalf.

Bonner said police had so far identified 336 companies or organisations that were involved in the construction, refurbishment and management of the tower and officers had recovered as many as 31 million documents from all of those.

Police were now also investigating allegations of thefts from some of the less damaged flats in the lower levels of the building. There had been one confirmed theft of a considerable amount of money from one of the flats and three further allegations of theft, they said.

The thefts had come to light when former residents had been let into their apartments to pick up treasured possessions and say goodbye to their homes. Cundy said police had been shocked.

"All of us here, working down on Grenfell Tower or working on it anywhere, are just so disappointed that something like that can happen on the back of such a huge tragedy," he said.

TAGS

Grenfell Tower fireLondonManslaughter chargesMatt BonnerchelseaKensington

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after landslide

West Bengal

Man killed, another critically injured while taking selfie...

JD(U)&#039;s Nitish faction welcomes Tamil Nadu MLAs&#039; disqualification
Bihar

JD(U)'s Nitish faction welcomes Tamil Nadu MLAs'...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents 6-month report card: Key highlights
Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents 6-month report card: Key hig...

World

Spain police launch graft probe in Catalan president's...

Woman BJP leader hurls abuses, slaps man during cleanliness drive in Madhya Pradesh – Watch video
Madhya Pradesh

Woman BJP leader hurls abuses, slaps man during cleanliness...

World

Five men in court over Hong Kong explosives plot

HC asks Centre to list the steps taken against Blue Whale game
Gaming

HC asks Centre to list the steps taken against Blue Whale g...

Helicopter mistakenly fires on parked vehicles in Russia war games: Media
World

Helicopter mistakenly fires on parked vehicles in Russia wa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi