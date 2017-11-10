हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Mass cheating by undergraduate students in US through a group messaging app

Ohio State University has accused 83 undergraduate students of cheating on classwork using a group messaging app.

COLUMBUS, US: Ohio State University has accused 83 undergraduate students of cheating on classwork using a group messaging app.

The school says the students violated the code of conduct for "unauthorised collaboration on graded assignments."

A university spokesman says the use of group messaging apps is permitted, but is subject to the same rules as any other communication.

The university's Committee on Academic Misconduct investigated after a professor in the business school reported the allegations in April.

Potential penalties range from warnings to expulsion. 
 

