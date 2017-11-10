Mass cheating by undergraduate students in US through a group messaging app
Ohio State University has accused 83 undergraduate students of cheating on classwork using a group messaging app.
| Last Updated: Nov 10, 2017, 17:18 PM IST
Comments |
Photo: Pixabay
COLUMBUS, US: Ohio State University has accused 83 undergraduate students of cheating on classwork using a group messaging app.
The school says the students violated the code of conduct for "unauthorised collaboration on graded assignments."
A university spokesman says the use of group messaging apps is permitted, but is subject to the same rules as any other communication.
The university's Committee on Academic Misconduct investigated after a professor in the business school reported the allegations in April.
Potential penalties range from warnings to expulsion.