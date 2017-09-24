close
Mass grave of 28 Hindus found in Myanmar: Army

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 20:16
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Yangon: Myanmar`s army said Sunday that a mass grave of 28 Hindus had been discovered in violence-wracked Rakhine state, blaming the killings on Rohingya militants.

"Security members found and dug up 28 dead bodies of Hindus who were cruelly violently and killed by ARSA extremist Bengali terrorists in Rakhine State," a statement posted on the army chief`s website said.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is the group whose raids on police posts in August triggered a military backlash that resulted in hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing for Bangladesh. 

TAGS

MyanmarArmyHindusviolenceRohingyasRakhine stateARSABengali terroristrefugee

