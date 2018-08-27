US: Mass shooting in Florida's Jacksonville, multiple fatalities at the scene, one suspect dead, say reports

A mass shooting took place at Jacksonville Landing of Florida in US on Sunday leading to "multiple fatalities" and killing of a suspect, the local sheriff`s office said, adding the public should avoid the area.

"One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," tweeted Jacksonville Sheriff`s Office.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. We can`t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away," Jacksonville Sheriff`s Office also said.

They also tweeted, "We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out."

Few details were immediately available.

Local media said the shooting took place at a restaurant that was hosting a video game tournament. Video shared on social media showed players competing at a Madden football game before shots rang out.

The Jacksonville Landing is a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to its website.