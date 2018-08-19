हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake hits Fiji; no tsunami warning

A massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale hit Fiji and Tonga on Sunday morning. According to USGS, the epicentre of the powerful earthquake was Ndoi Island and it struck at the depth of 559.6 km.

Massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake hits Fiji; no tsunami warning
Representational image

A massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale hit Fiji and Tonga on Sunday morning. According to USGS, the epicentre of the powerful earthquake was Ndoi Island and it struck at the depth of 559.6 km.

The Mirror quoted US Tsunami Warning Centre as saying that the earthquake was too deep to cause tsunami.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
EarthquakeFijiFiji earthquakeUSGS

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close