close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Massive fire at London's Camden Lock Market brought under control

A major fire has broken out at a large building in Camden Lock Market. As many as 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters are on the spot trying to douse the flames, reports the CNN.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 10:39
Massive fire at London&#039;s Camden Lock Market brought under control
Representational image

London : A major fire has broken out at a large building in Camden Lock Market. As many as 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters are on the spot trying to douse the flames, reports the CNN. Initially, an aerial ladder and 60 firefighters were sent. However, the number was increased seeing the situation. The London Fire Brigade, on it Twitter account, appealed to the people to "please avoid the area".

"The 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight," it tweeted.

However, the fire has been brought under control. Taking to Twitter, the London Fire Brigade said on Twitter said, "fire is now under control but crews will be damping down into the morning". 

The cause of the fire was unknown and there were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties. London's Camden Market had an incident of fire in 2008 when market storage areas and shops in the locality were set ablaze and adjoining houses were damaged. A major part of the market had then remained closed for several months.

In June, at least 80 people died in a devastating fire in London`s 24-storey Grenfell Tower. Prime Minister Theresa May later said that 120 other high-rise buildings had failed fire tests.

TAGS

LondonFireCamden Lock Market

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Kanwar Yatra begins: UP govt bans DJs; Kanwariyas told to carry IDs, drones to monitor processions
Uttar Pradesh

Kanwar Yatra begins: UP govt bans DJs; Kanwariyas told to c...

India

Former Indian Ambassador to US passes away at 82

CBI raids on Lalu Prasad: RJD MLAs to meet today; Will Tejashwi Yadav step down as Bihar Deputy CM?
India

CBI raids on Lalu Prasad: RJD MLAs to meet today; Will Teja...

Pakistan provokes India again, resorts to indiscriminate firing along LoC in Nowgam
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan provokes India again, resorts to indiscriminate fi...

WorldAsia

Iran congratulates Iraq on liberation of Mosul

&#039;Transforming India&#039;: PM Narendra Modi to meet Chief Secretaries; Niti Aayog to announce best, worst performing states
India

'Transforming India': PM Narendra Modi to meet Ch...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?

Will PM Modi’s Israel visit bring the second Green Revolution to India?

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Journalists killed in the line of duty

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels