Massive fire at London's Camden Lock Market brought under control

London : A major fire has broken out at a large building in Camden Lock Market. As many as 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters are on the spot trying to douse the flames, reports the CNN. Initially, an aerial ladder and 60 firefighters were sent. However, the number was increased seeing the situation. The London Fire Brigade, on it Twitter account, appealed to the people to "please avoid the area".

"The 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight," it tweeted.

However, the fire has been brought under control. Taking to Twitter, the London Fire Brigade said on Twitter said, "fire is now under control but crews will be damping down into the morning".

The #CamdenMarket fire is now under control but crews will be damping down into the morning © @CamdenJohnny Latest: https://t.co/WYOasMBp2a pic.twitter.com/nWEgvv0ZMb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

The cause of the fire was unknown and there were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties. London's Camden Market had an incident of fire in 2008 when market storage areas and shops in the locality were set ablaze and adjoining houses were damaged. A major part of the market had then remained closed for several months.

In June, at least 80 people died in a devastating fire in London`s 24-storey Grenfell Tower. Prime Minister Theresa May later said that 120 other high-rise buildings had failed fire tests.