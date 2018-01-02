Massive fire engulfs Bronx building in New York

Days after a blaze burnt down a building in Brox in New York, another massive fire broke out in a building here on Tuesday morning. As many as 150 fire personnel were rushed to the area and local media reports suggest eight residents were rescued in the initial efforts.

Fire broke out in a building close to a zoo in the Commonwealth Avenue in Van Nest in the early hours of Tuesday. Thick smoke was seen coming from the building and close to two dozen fire trucks reached the spot. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has said priority is first on bringing the blaze under control.

#FDNY members on scene this morning of a 5-alarm fire, 1547 Commonwealth Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/BTxJpH94ir — FDNY (@FDNY) January 2, 2018

Last week, a massive blaze in the same area had resulted in the death of 12 residents. Reports quoted officials as saying that the fire was caused by a toddler playing with a stove.