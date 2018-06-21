हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ohio fire

Massive Ohio barn fire kills 5000 pigs

COLUMBUS — A massive fire in a barn in Ohio has killed nearly 5,000 pigs and destroyed  destroyed the entie facility on Wednesday. Firefighters from five counties battled to control the blaze.

Massive Ohio barn fire kills 5000 pigs
Image courtesy: Facebook@faycoso

COLUMBUS — A massive fire in a barn in Ohio has killed nearly 5,000 pigs and destroyed  destroyed the entie facility on Wednesday. Firefighters from five counties battled to control the blaze.

The fire started at at the Straathoff Swine Farm in Wayne Township, which is about 45 miles southwest of Columbus, around 1:08 p.m. The fire spread quickly throughout the facility causing intense heat and extremely heavy smoke, making it difficult for fire personnel to battle the interior of the fire, said the Fayette County Sheriffs Office.

 

“Members of the Wayne Township Fire Department were initially dispatched to the scene. As additional information was received that it was a working structure fire, firefighters and resources were requested from Washington Fire Department, Concord-Greene Fire Department, Bloomingburg-Paint-Marion Fire Department, Jefferson Township Fire Department, and Pic-A-Fay Fire Department in Fayette County. As the fire intensified, additional fire agencies and resources from Ross, Highland, Pickaway, and Greene counties were requested to respond and assist with battling the fire and providing tankers for water. The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency and Fayette County EMS also responded to the scene,” added the  Sheriffs' Office.

One of the firefighters injured his arm at the scene. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

Tags:
Ohio firepigs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close