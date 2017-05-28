Massive power outages across Karachi on the first day of Ramazan

Karachi: Pakistan's largest and most populous city, Karachi suffered massive power outages on Sunday, the first day of Ramazan.

Karachi, which is Pakistan's premier industrial and financial centre, suffered a lengthy power breakdown starting in the early hours of Sunday and the issue has still not been resolved.

A spokesperson of K-Electric, company which is responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Karachi, said that efforts were underway to normalise matters after several areas of Karachi suffered a lengthy power breakdown on Sunday.

The power outages started at the time when residents of Karachi were preparing for sehri in the early hours the first day of Ramazan on Sunday.

The spokesperson added that the extra high tension tripping of a transmission line was behind the breakdown and efforts were being made to return the affected areas to normality as soon as possible.

"The current power interruption is due to Extra High Tension tripping in Jamshoro 500 KV line," K-Electric said in a tweet.

Taking notice power outages in the city, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed Energy Secretary Agha Wasif to communicate with the CEO of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and the Sukkur Electricity Supply Company (SESCO) to ascertain the reasons behind the blackouts, the Dawn reported.