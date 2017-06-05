close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Measures taken by Gulf states against Qatar

 The three Gulf states have banned their citizens from travelling to Qatar.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 15:54

Dubai: Gulf states Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Egypt on Monday cut ties with Qatar over accusations it supports extremism, in an unprecedented regional crisis.

The measures taken by the Gulf states against Qatar are the following:
- Immediately cutting diplomatic ties with Doha, with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates ordering Qatari diplomats to leave within 48 hours.

This is a first since 2014, when Gulf countries recalled their ambassadors from Doha, ostensibly over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

- Closing air space and maritime territories in the three countries to Qatari flights and shipments, and suspending air and sea links with Doha within 24 hours.

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia, as well as Saudi Airlines, have said they will halt flights to and from Doha starting from Tuesday morning.

- The three Gulf states have banned their citizens from travelling to Qatar.

- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have also ordered Qatari citizens -- visitors and residents -- to leave within 14 days.

This measure goes against a Gulf Cooperation Council agreement on equal rights of movement and residency for all citizens of its member states.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are all members of the GCC.

- Saudi Arabia has closed its borders with Qatar, effectively blocking food and other supplies exported by land to Qatar.

- Only Qatari pilgrims can travel to Saudi Arabia to visit Islam`s holiest sites.
 

TAGS

Gulf StatesQatarSaudi ArabiaBahrainEgyptUAEDohaQatari Pilgrims

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Move on Paris accord will not impact ties with India: US di...
AmericasIndia

Move on Paris accord will not impact ties with India: US di...

Bus service to Muzaffarabad resumes
Jammu and Kashmir

Bus service to Muzaffarabad resumes

Ukrainian library boss in Moscow found guilty of 'ext...
EuropeWorld

Ukrainian library boss in Moscow found guilty of 'ext...

Farmers&#039; strike in Maharashtra: APMCs in Nashik remain closed
Maharashtra

Farmers' strike in Maharashtra: APMCs in Nashik remain...

TRAI launches MyCall app to help subscribers rate call quality
Technology

TRAI launches MyCall app to help subscribers rate call qual...

Canada woman among those killed on London Bridge
AmericasWorld

Canada woman among those killed on London Bridge

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video