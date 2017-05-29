Mega online gambling ring busted in Vietnam

Hanoi: Police in Vietnam's Thanh Hoa province have cracked down on an online gambling ring with related transactions worth nearly $62 million, the media reported on Monday.

Ten people, including four ring leaders, were detained by the police on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two cars, four computers, 16 cell phones, and 461 million Vietnamese dong ($20,400) in cash were confiscated.

According to the police, from the beginning of 2017 till their arrest, the ring handled online betting transactions totalling over 1.4 trillion Vietnamese dong ($62 million).

Gambling, except in government licensed casinos, is illegal in Vietnam.

Anyone found to be in violation of this law is subject to steep fines and/or a severe prison sentence.