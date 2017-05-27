Melania Trump's pricey jacket draws attention in Sicily

Taornima: Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colourful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that sells for USD 51,000, or several thousand dollars below the median US income in 2015.

She also carried a matching clutch to lunch with spouses of the G-7 leaders, held at the historic Elephants Palace and hosted by Catania's mayor.

The burst of color in the US first lady's wardrobe came after a steady dose of mostly black and white during President Donald Trump's inaugural overseas tour, including a prim black lace dress with a matching mantilla headcover that she wore to meet Pope Francis, and a dark jacket with golden detailing on the cuff and collar that she wore for her arrival in Italy.

Both outfits were also by Milan designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The fashion choices of America's first ladies are a longstanding source of public fascination, and Mrs Trump is getting a taste of that on the trip, her first extended period in the public eye since her husband's inauguration.

She has been living in the couple's penthouse at Trump Tower in New York instead of the White House, but plans to move to Washington once the couple's 11-year-old son finishes the school year.

Michelle Obama, for example, received rave reviews for most of the gowns she wore to White House state dinners that she and her husband hosted. But she was also mocked for some fashion choices, including wearing shorts on Air Force One and sporting designer sneakers that cost more than $500 during a visit to a food bank.

The first lady's attire can also be a big boost for designers.

Gabbana has celebrated each of Mrs Trump's appearance with Instagram posts. He shared three photos of the floral jacket, worn over a simple white shift dress, with Mrs. Trump looking model-perfect as she stepped out of an SUV. Gabbana tagged the photo with hearts and a "Thank You" to @flotus #melaniatrump.

Dolce & Gabbana have made Sicily their fashion muse, so it wasn't surprising that Trump's wife would wear their designs in Sicily, the final stop on Trump's trip.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on how much Mrs Trump, a former model and the wife of an independently wealthy president, paid for the jacket. The US government does not provide first ladies with a wardrobe allowance though attire for official events of public or historic significance may be given as a gift by a designer and accepted on behalf of the US government.

Several fashion designers have said publicly that they will not dress the first lady because they oppose her husband's policies a fact that Gabbana appeared to chide in earlier Instagram posts he tagged #boycottdolce&gabbanaplease with laughing emojis.