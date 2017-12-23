Melbourne car attack suspect charged with attempted murder

MELBOURNE: A Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Saturday has charged the driver accused of deliberately mowing down pedestrians in Melbourne with 18 counts of attempted murder.

The accused, Saeed Noori, had appeared in the court today afternoon and did not apply for bail after the verdict was announced, ABC news said.

He is also facing one count of conduct for endangering the life of pedestrians for his rash driving.

However, the court was informed that the motivation for the attack remained under investigation and further charges were being considered.

Noori is expected to appear before the court again on December 27.

At least 15 people were injured after a white SUV car mowed down a number of people at a busy intersection of Flinders and Elizabeth streets in the city's Central Business District (CBD) on December 21.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the car was not travelling at high speed when it crashed.