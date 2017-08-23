Members of Trump's advisory council on infrastructure decide to quit: White House

Washington DC: Several members of US President Donald Trump`s advisory council on infrastructure have decided to quit, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

A number members of those sitting on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC), who were appointed under the earlier administration have submitted their resignations on Monday evening, one day before the panel was scheduled to hold its quarterly business meeting, The Hill reported.The panel was tasked with advising the president and the Homeland Security Department on the security of serious U.S. infrastructure and information systems.

The council which was created by former U.S. president George W. Bush can have up to 30 members, who were appointed by the president from the private sector, academic and state and local government."We can confirm that a number of members of the NIAC who had been appointed under the previous administration have submitted their resignation," The Hill quoted a White House official as saying."

The NIAC met today as planned with the majority of its members, who remain committed to the important work of protecting our Nation`s critical infrastructure.

"The most recent resignations come one week after Trump`s termination of two major business councils, whose members began to resign as a whole over the president`s reaction to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.The White House also decided last week to dispose of plans to form a council of outside advisers on reconstructing the country`s infrastructure.