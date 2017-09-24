close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Angela Merkel on track for fourth term as German Chancellor: Exit poll

Chancellor Angela Merkel`s conservatives have secured a fourth consecutive term in office, exit polls indicated.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 22:12
Angela Merkel on track for fourth term as German Chancellor: Exit poll
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Berlin: Chancellor Angela Merkel`s conservatives secured a fourth consecutive term in office on Sunday in an election that brought a far-right party into the German parliament for the first time in more than half a century, exit polls indicated.

After shock results last year, from Britain`s vote to leave the European Union to the election of US President Donald Trump, many look to Merkel to rally a bruised liberal Western order and lead a post-Brexit Europe.

Merkel`s conservative bloc - her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU) - won 32.5 percent of the vote, making them by far the largest parliamentary group, according to an exit poll for the broadcaster ARD.

Their closest rivals, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), slumped to 20.0 percent - a new post-war low. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) stunned the establishment by finishing third and entering parliament for the first time with 13.5 percent.

Merkel, Europe`s longest-serving leader, joins the late Helmut Kohl, her mentor who reunified Germany, and Konrad Adenauer, who led Germany`s rebirth after World War Two, as the only post-war chancellors to win four national elections.

She must now form a coalition government - an arduous process that could take months as all potential partners are unsure whether they really want to share power with her.

TAGS

Angela Merkelgermany electionsChristian DemocratsChristian Social UnionGerman polls

From Zee News

Pak summons India&#039;s acting DHC over ceasefire violations along LoC
WorldAsia

Pak summons India's acting DHC over ceasefire violatio...

Heavy rains trigger landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains trigger landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka

Tax raids on Cafe Coffee Day find Rs 650 cr concealed incom...

Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone of sewage line project to save Yamuna
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone of sewage line projec...

ISIS-like flag put up on road in Pakistan
WorldAsia

ISIS-like flag put up on road in Pakistan

Watch - Arun Jaitley gets annoyed as man asks for Hindi translation of bullet train, reprimands heckler
India

Watch - Arun Jaitley gets annoyed as man asks for Hindi tra...

US, North Korea brinksmanship brings warning of &#039;unpredictable nosedive&#039;
World

US, North Korea brinksmanship brings warning of 'unpre...

Several injured in shooting at Tennessee church: Police
World

Several injured in shooting at Tennessee church: Police

Narendra Modi to lay stone of AIIMS in Himachal on October 3
Himachal Pradesh

Narendra Modi to lay stone of AIIMS in Himachal on October...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi