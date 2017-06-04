Merkel says Germany stands at Britain's side after London attack

Berlin: Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was saddened and dismayed by the attack in London on Saturday in which at least six people were killed, and that Germany stood by Britain`s side in the fight against terrorism.

"Today, we are united across all borders in horror and sadness, but equally in determination," Merkel said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"I stress for Germany: in the fight against all forms of terrorism, we stand firmly and decisively at Britain`s side."

A government official said later that some Germans were among those injured in the attack, and that one German was seriously injured.