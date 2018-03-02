हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Merkel, Trump concerned over Putin's 'invincible' weapons

US President and Angela Merkel in a phone conversation shared concern over Vladimir Putin`s claim Russia was developing new "invincible" weapons.

AFP| Updated: Mar 02, 2018, 17:14 PM IST
Berlin: US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation shared concern over President Vladimir Putin`s claim Russia was developing new "invincible" weapons, Berlin said Friday.

"The chancellor and the president voiced concern about Russian President Putin`s latest remarks on arms development and its negative impact on international arms control efforts," said a statement by the German chancellery.

Putin unveiled the new arsenal Thursday in a state of the nation address, challenging Washington to a new arms race ahead of a presidential election that will all but certainly confirm his grip on power.

Putin during his speech showed a series of video montages of missiles crossing mountains and oceans, heading over the Atlantic before striking the US eastern seaboard.

The United States on Thursday accused Moscow of openly breaching Cold War-era treaties by developing what Putin called a new generation of "invincible" hypersonic weapons and submarines.

