MeToo goes viral as women around the world raise voice against sexual harassment

Social media is flooded with posts with the hashtag #MeToo. Wondering what it is? Several women from around the world are posting their stories of sexual harassment and assault with the hashtag to bring to light the magnitude of the problem.

The movement gained pace after actress Alyssa Milano's posted about sexual assault and harassment. Thousands of Twitter users have changed their status to #MeToo in the wake of the movement.

If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n - Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

After the actress tweeted 'me too', women and men have been openly sharing their experiences of sexual assault. Here are some of the posts on the hashtag:

men i knew, men i didn't know, men I worked with, men i didn't work with, a man in my own family, men i trusted #metoo - Best Coast (@BestCoast) October 16, 2017

To marginalized groups who experience sexual violence & don't report b/c the system was not made to protect you, your voice matters. #MeToo - Venkayla Haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) October 16, 2017

Survivors who are black women, disabled, or a part of the LGBTQ community who are excluded out these conversations your story matters #MeToo - Venkayla Haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) October 16, 2017

#MeToo. I've been assaulted and harassed (like literally every woman ever) and I still questioned whether it counted.

It counts. Always. - Chelsea Mayne (@ChelseaElizabe1) October 16, 2017

Have you ever pretended to talk on your phone when passing a group of guys so they think you're too busy to harass or catcall? Yeah.. #MeToo - Kaitlin Sorensen (@kaitsorensen) October 16, 2017

#metoo I was 13 and he was my youth leader. "groomed" me. "It's like raping their mind and then their body" (so I believed that I wanted it) - Kacie Farris (@k_farriswheel) October 16, 2017

Dear Men, if you read the #MeToo tweets and laugh or ignore their voices "YOU ARE THE PROBLEM" - Patrick Rhodes (@MrPatrickRhodes) October 16, 2017

The trend comes days after #WomenBoycottTwitter went viral where women chose to boycott the social networking site protesting against the suspension of actress Rose McGowan's account. Her account was temporarily suspended after she used the platform to speak out against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.