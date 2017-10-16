Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
#MeToo goes viral as women around the world raise voice against sexual harassment

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 16, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
Social media is flooded with posts with the hashtag #MeToo. Wondering what it is? Several women from around the world are posting their stories of sexual harassment and assault with the hashtag to bring to light the magnitude of the problem. 

The movement gained pace after actress Alyssa Milano's posted about sexual assault and harassment. Thousands of Twitter users have changed their status to #MeToo in the wake of the movement.

After the actress tweeted 'me too', women and men have been openly sharing their experiences of sexual assault. Here are some of the posts on the hashtag:

The trend comes days after #WomenBoycottTwitter went viral where women chose to boycott the social networking site protesting against the suspension of actress Rose McGowan's account. Her account was temporarily suspended after she used the platform to speak out against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.

