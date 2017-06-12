close
Mexican man sticks head out of train, killed

A Mexican man died after he stuck his head out of the window of a moving subway in Mexico City and hit a metallic barrier on the platform as the train was pulling into the station, the media reported.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 14:54

The man, believed to be around 30 years old, hit his head on Sunday against a portable barrier that divides the platform waiting area into two sections: one reserved for women and children and the other for the general public.

"Red Cross personnel arrived to attend to the man, who died almost instantly due to the impact," the daily Excelsior said.

