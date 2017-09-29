close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mexico quake death toll reaches 344, most collapse sites cleared

The death toll from Mexico's Sept. 19 earthquake increased to 344, with 205 of the deaths counted in the nation's capital.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 05:48
Mexico quake death toll reaches 344, most collapse sites cleared
Reuters photo

Mexico City: The death toll from Mexico's Sept. 19 earthquake increased to 344, with 205 of the deaths counted in the nation's capital.

National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente announced the new figure via Twitter as recovery teams pulled some of the few remaining bodies out of collapsed buildings in Mexico City.

Most of the capital's collapse sites have already been cleared of rubble.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said Wednesday that preliminary accounting suggests damage from the magnitude 7.1 quake in central Mexico and an even more powerful one earlier in the month in southern Mexico could cost upward of $2 billion (38.1 billion pesos).

 

TAGS

Mexico quakeMexico quake tollLuis Felipe PuenteMexico collapse site

From Zee News

Pakistan ducks question on UN photo gaffe, blames India for pellets
Asia

Pakistan ducks question on UN photo gaffe, blames India for...

Animals sacrificed at Chhatar Jatra in Odisha despite Supreme Court ban
Odisha

Animals sacrificed at Chhatar Jatra in Odisha despite Supre...

BHU violence: Will take action against wrongdoers, says new chief proctor
Uttar Pradesh

BHU violence: Will take action against wrongdoers, says new...

World

Man shot by officers in Topeka dies; police say he was arme...

Initial probe points to involvement of LeT in BSF jawan killing: Police
Jammu and Kashmir

Initial probe points to involvement of LeT in BSF jawan kil...

Mehbooba Mufti gives financial assistance to pellet victims
Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti gives financial assistance to pellet victims

Centre examining report on new laws to deal with hate speech on internet
India

Centre examining report on new laws to deal with hate speec...

Mahashtami celebrated with fervour in West Bengal; thousands witness &#039;kumari puja&#039; in Belur
West Bengal

Mahashtami celebrated with fervour in West Bengal; thousand...

PM Modi meets Afghan Chief Executive, assures him of full cooperation
India

PM Modi meets Afghan Chief Executive, assures him of full c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi