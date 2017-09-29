Mexico quake death toll reaches 344, most collapse sites cleared

Mexico City: The death toll from Mexico's Sept. 19 earthquake increased to 344, with 205 of the deaths counted in the nation's capital.

National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente announced the new figure via Twitter as recovery teams pulled some of the few remaining bodies out of collapsed buildings in Mexico City.

Most of the capital's collapse sites have already been cleared of rubble.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said Wednesday that preliminary accounting suggests damage from the magnitude 7.1 quake in central Mexico and an even more powerful one earlier in the month in southern Mexico could cost upward of $2 billion (38.1 billion pesos).