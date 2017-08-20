Miami: Mall in lockdown amid reports of 'active shooter'

New York: The Dolphin Mall in Florida, United States has been on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

Police officers have responded to an active shooter call after shots were reportedly fired inside the Dolphin Mall Saturday night.

The mall at 11401 NW 12th St. was on lockdown as police officers have scanned the area. The area has been cordoned off but there are reports of some customers being held inside the mall.

The Miami-Dade Police officers wearing bullet proof vests and carrying assault rifle weapons are searching the shopping centre as shoppers and staff locked themselves into shops, local news reports.