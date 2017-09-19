Miffed with anti-Pak protests in Geneva, Islamabad accuses Switzerland of supporting terrorism

Geneva: In a Bizarre Development here at the 72nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the Pakistan Government has accused the Swiss Government of supporting terrorism.

This move by Pakistan comes in the wake of the Baloch, Sindhi and other oppressed minorities of Pakistan highlighting their plight through public expressions and demonstrations in Geneva on the sidelines of the UNHRC meet.

Clearly taken aback by the level of Human Rights charges and expression of the atrocities being committed by the Pakistani forces on the Baloch and Sindhi minorities, Islamabad has made a shocking charge on the Swiss authorities that Switzerland is encouraging terrorist actions from its soil.

Reacting to Pakistan's bizarre charge, Baloch and Sindhi leaders, who are organising anti Pakistan protests here, said, "It is ironic that the Pakistan government would accuse the Swiss government of allowing terrorists to use its soil for anti-Pakistan activities. Pakistan's role in sponsoring terror groups to further its strategic interests is a known fact. The Afghan Taliban, Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)all freely operate from Pakistani soil."

They further added that "recently, the US President Donald Trump has called Pakistan a safe haven for terrorists. Even China, Pakistan's closest ally, has issued a joint BRICS declaration that mentions terror groups being harboured in Pakistan".

Terming Pakistan's charge against the Swiss Government as "laughable", the Baloch and Sindhi leaders have today called upon the World Community not to buckle under Pakistan's ridiculous charge and instead Sanction Pakistan immediately as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

They said that this charge was yet another "ploy" by Pakistan to prevent the Baloch and other oppressed minorities of Pakistan from speaking at the UNHRC and highlighting the grim Human Rights situation in Pakistan.