close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Militant attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers

Enemies of Afghanistan attacked Achakzai camp of army corps 205 in Shah Wali Kot district. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 14:33

Kandahar: At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed when militants attacked their army base in the southern province of Kandahar, the defence ministry said today, in the latest attack on Western-backed forces.

"Last night the enemies of Afghanistan attacked Achakzai camp of army corps 205 in Shah Wali Kot district. Ten brave army soldiers were martyred and nine others wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

TAGS

KandaharAfghan soldiersMilitants AttackAfghanistan

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

US white supremacist turned Muslim accused of killing neo-...
AmericasWorld

US white supremacist turned Muslim accused of killing neo-...

Indian Army demolishes Pakistani posts in Naushera sector of J&amp;K
India

Indian Army demolishes Pakistani posts in Naushera sector o...

manresults.nic.in Manipur Examination Result 2017: www.cohsem.nic.in Manipur Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017 to be declared shortly
North EastEducation

manresults.nic.in Manipur Examination Result 2017: www.cohs...

Vizhinjam Port agreement not in favour of state: CAG
Kerala

Vizhinjam Port agreement not in favour of state: CAG

After adverse ICJ ruling, Pakistan calls for early hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Report
India

After adverse ICJ ruling, Pakistan calls for early hearing...

South Korea military fires warning shots at object flying n...
WorldAsia

South Korea military fires warning shots at object flying n...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video