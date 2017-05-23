Militant attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers
Kandahar: At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed when militants attacked their army base in the southern province of Kandahar, the defence ministry said today, in the latest attack on Western-backed forces.
"Last night the enemies of Afghanistan attacked Achakzai camp of army corps 205 in Shah Wali Kot district. Ten brave army soldiers were martyred and nine others wounded," the ministry said in a statement.