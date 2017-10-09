close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Militants attack Congo bases in northeast, killing UN peacekeeper

Militants attacked two military bases in northeastern Congo on Monday, killing a U.N. peacekeeper and injuring a dozen others, the U.N. mission and the army said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 16:33

Goma: Militants attacked two military bases in northeastern Congo on Monday, killing a U.N. peacekeeper and injuring a dozen others, the U.N. mission and the army said.

The mission, known as MONUSCO, said it had deployed attack helicopters in response to the raid.

Congo`s army has been battling militants this weekend for control of a stretch of road linking the area to Uganda in a fresh outbreak of violence for a region plagued with ethnic tensions and a history of massacres.

"I can confirm an attack on the MONUSCO base at Mamundioma this morning which killed one peacekeeper and injured 12," said the spokeswoman for the U.N.`s Congo mission Florence Marchal, referring to a village near the city of Beni.

Army spokesman Mak Hazukay said the attacks were carried out simultaneously and blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group active near the border between Congo and Uganda, for the attacks. He said the U.N. base houses Tanzanian peacekeepers that formed part of an intervention brigade which has a mandate to conduct offensive operations against militants.

ADF is believed by authorities to have ambushed and killed many civilians nearby this weekend after a lull in attacks against civilians near Beni this year. 

Congolese authorities have blamed the ADF for massacres between 2014-2016 in the area that killed more than 800 people. However, independent and U.N. experts say several armed groups as well as national army commanders have been involved.

TAGS

UN peacekeeperUnited StatesMonuscoGomaCongo

From Zee News

Iran promises &#039;crushing&#039; response if US designates Guards a terrorist group
World

Iran promises 'crushing' response if US designate...

Catalan leader under pressure to drop independence
Europe

Catalan leader under pressure to drop independence

Anandiben Patel will not contest Gujarat Assembly elections, cites age as reason
Gujarat

Anandiben Patel will not contest Gujarat Assembly elections...

Man commits suicide after stabbing wife for not fasting on Karva Chauth
Delhi

Man commits suicide after stabbing wife for not fasting on...

Jammu and Kashmir

Indian forces kill Kashmir militant leader

Sharad Yadav has left principled politics: Nitish Kumar
Bihar

Sharad Yadav has left principled politics: Nitish Kumar

Asia

Couple in Nepal's 'first transgender marriage...

Days of depending on US are over, says Pakistan PM
WorldAsia

Days of depending on US are over, says Pakistan PM

World

Turkey urges US to reverse visa suspension, defends arrest...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi