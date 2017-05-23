close
Militants kill 10 Afghan soldiers in base attack - defence officials

Militants attacked an Afghan government army base in the southern province of Kandahar.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 14:58

Kabul: Militants attacked an Afghan government army base in the southern province of Kandahar, killing at least 10 soldiers and wounding nine, defence officials said on Tuesday.

The attack on Camp Achikzai in Shawali Kot district began just before midnight on Monday, the Afghan defence ministry said in a statement.

Security forces fought for several hours, killing at least 12 attackers, ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told Reuters.

Militants have stepped up attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

The United States is considering whether to send 3,000 to 5,000 more military advisers to help train and assist Afghan security forces battling a 16-year-long insurgency led by the Taliban.

TAGS

Militants AttackAfghan governmentAchikzai campTalibanShawali Kot

