Militants kill two Navy personnel in Pakistan

Islamabad: Two naval personnel were killed and three others injured when militants attacked their vehicle in Pakistan`s Balochistan province, the media reported.

The incident took place on Monday evening when four militants on two motorbikes ambushed the vehicle in Gwadar district`s Jiwani city and opened fire, senior security officials told Dawn news.

One victim died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Monday night.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri condemned the incident and said: "We will not bow down before the terrorists."

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.