close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Militants kill two Navy personnel in Pakistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri condemned the incident and said: "We will not bow down before the terrorists."  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 10:12

Islamabad: Two naval personnel were killed and three others injured when militants attacked their vehicle in Pakistan`s Balochistan province, the media reported.

The incident took place on Monday evening when four militants on two motorbikes ambushed the vehicle in Gwadar district`s Jiwani city and opened fire, senior security officials told Dawn news.

One victim died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Monday night.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri condemned the incident and said: "We will not bow down before the terrorists."

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

TAGS

PakistanBalochistanSanaullah ZehriGwadar district

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump criticises federal government technology as ou...

Uttar Pradesh

Pleasant Lucknow morning with cool breeze, rains

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh slaps party worker – Watch video
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh slaps party worke...

Muslim teen killed after leaving Virginia mosque, dumped in a pond; police probe it as &#039;&#039;road rage&#039;&#039; incident
AmericasWorld

Muslim teen killed after leaving Virginia mosque, dumped in...

WorldAsia

Top US Navy commander in Japan over destroyer crash

Goa

Goa IMA worried about increasing cases of assault on doctor...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video