Military action against North Korea `not inevitable`: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that military action against North Korea was "not inevitable."

Speaking in a White House news conference along with the premier of Kuwait, the US President said, "Military action would certainly be an option. Is it inevitable? Nothing`s inevitable."

Interestingly, Trump on Wednesday said that military action against Pyongyang was not a first choice and said he had had a strong and frank discussion with China`s President Xi Jinping about the issue.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, which it said was an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, marking a dramatic escalation of the regime`s stand-off with the United States and its allies.

China, North Korea`s main ally and trading partner, and Russia argue that sanctions alone will not resolve the North Korea crisis and are calling for talks with Pyongyang.

Japan on Wednesday upgraded its estimated size of North Korea's latest nuclear test to a yield of around 160 kilotons -- more than ten times the size of the Hiroshima bomb.

This marked Tokyo's second revision higher after previously giving estimates of 70 and 120 kilotons.