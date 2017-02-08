Militia chief, two henchmen among four killed in central Africa flareup
Bangui: A militia chief and two of his henchmen were shot dead in clashes in Bangui, Central African Republic's capital, sparking a backlash in which a pastor was also killed, police said today.
The incident, which took place yesterday, erupted in the flashpoint PK5 neighbourhood as security forces backed by UN peacekeepers went in to question the leader of an armed group, known as "Big Man".
"Big Man and his entourage resisted. An exchange of fire erupted and the leader was neutralised along with two of his men," a police source told AFP.
Sporadic gunfire continued until nightfall, with militia members retaliating to the arrest operation by surrounding a local apostolic church and killing the pastor, the source said.
PK5, once a Muslim rebel bastion, is now home to several armed groups that have taken advantage of the weakness of the state since the end of a sectarian conflict pitting mainly Muslim against Christian militias.
Even though relative peace has returned following the civil war that erupted in 2013, inter-communal tensions remain.
As the church pastor tried to urge worshippers to leave, he was attacked and stabbed to death, a family member told AFP.
The information was confirmed by a local peace activist, who identified him as Jean-Paul Sankagui, a former government adviser.
"Jean-Paul Sankagui, pastor of my church in PK5, was killed and the church was torched," Lazare Ndjadder told AFP.
One of the world's poorest countries, Central African Republic was plunged into civil war in 2013 following the overthrow of former president Francois Bozize, a Christian, by Muslim rebels from the Seleka militia.
The main culprits in the violence were factions from the Seleka force, and the Christian "anti-Balaka" (anti-machete) militias. (AFP)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Uttarakhand; strong tremors felt across northern India
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR