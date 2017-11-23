Millions of officials across China told to study President Xi Jinping's new book

Beijing: Millions of officials across China have been told to study the new book of thoughts and speeches of President Xi Jinping, authorities said on Thursday.

The book titled "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China", contains 99 speeches of Xi, reports Efe news.

An earlier volume, under the same title, was published in 2014 and promoted by the regime both in and outside of the country, with translations available in 21 languages.

A notice, issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to various local and regional wings of the party, urged the study of the book, saying it was an essential political task for the whole party to study the party`s ideology: Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The note also said that the book should be read at Party schools and Party committees at all levels, as well as among training committees, leadership academies and academies of governance.

The directive to study Xi`s speeches comes amid a rapid centralisation of power in the regime, a move previously avoided by his predecessors and seen as a reversion to the Mao Era.

Xi consolidated his leadership in the 19th Congress of the CPC in October, with the infusion of his thoughts in the party`s constitution and the inclusion of his allies at the core leadership.

