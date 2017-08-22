Millions of people across America witness total solar eclipse – Watch
After weeks of anticipation, Americans equipped with their protective glasses witnessed the moon's silhouette passing directly in front of the sun.
Washington: Millions of people across the United States on Monday witnessed the mesmerizing first total solar eclipse in nearly a century.
Some 12 million people have gathered across a 113-km-wide zone where the total eclipse would appear in full glory.
Watch the live video: