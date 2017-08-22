close
Millions of people across America witness total solar eclipse – Watch

After weeks of anticipation, Americans equipped with their protective glasses witnessed the moon's silhouette passing directly in front of the sun.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 00:19
Millions of people across America witness total solar eclipse – Watch

Washington: Millions of people across the United States on Monday witnessed the mesmerizing first total solar eclipse in nearly a century.

After weeks of anticipation, Americans equipped with their protective glasses witnessed the moon's silhouette passing directly in front of the sun.

Some 12 million people have gathered across a 113-km-wide zone where the total eclipse would appear in full glory.

Watch the live video:

US solar eclipseAmerica witnesses total solar eclipseUnited States solar eclipseNASA

World

