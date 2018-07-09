हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thailand

Mission to rescue Thai children from Tham Luang cave resumes, ‘good news’ likely in a few hours

A day after four of the 12 schoolboys were extracted from the Tham Luang cave in Thailand, the rescue mission resumed on Monday. Eight more boys, who were part of a soccer team, and their coach are expected to be brought out of the cave on Monday.

Mission to rescue Thai children from Tham Luang cave resumes, ‘good news’ likely in a few hours

A day after four of the 12 schoolboys were extracted from the Tham Luang cave in Thailand, the rescue mission resumed on Monday. Eight more boys, who were part of a soccer team, and their coach are expected to be brought out of the cave on Monday.

The rescue operation was halted at nightfall on Sunday as the cave was flooded. It was also suspended to give the divers adequate time to replenish oxygen supplies and ensure that all preparations were complete.

US President Donal Trump had also tweeted on Sunday saying the American government was working closely with the government of Thailand to help in the rescue operation. He had tweeted, “The US is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people!”

The chief of the rescue mission, Narongsak Osottanakorn, confirmed that the operation had resumed, adding that "good news" can be expected in the next few hours.

Tags:
ThailandThailand cave rescueThai cave rescueThailand cave rescue mission

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close