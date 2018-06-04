हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moderate quake hits near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit five km away from the active Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. No Tsunami alerts were issued.

Honolulu: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit five km away from the active Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. No Tsunami alerts were issued.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake was measured at a depth of 1.8 km west-south-west (WSW) of the volcano at 3.51 p.m. on Sunday.

More than 80 homes have been destroyed by the Kilauea volcano eruption in the last four weeks since lava began flowing.

