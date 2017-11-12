Modi arrives in Manila, to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

MANILA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Manila as part of his three-day visit to Philippines.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Phillippines' Manila to attend the ASEAN-India & East Asia Summits. pic.twitter.com/OU2K3cNhrM — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2017

Here are the highlights of his visit:

- The Prime Minister will participate in the 15th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) India summit and the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila on November 14.

- Modi, during his visit, will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Philippines and current chair of the ASEAN, Rodrigo Duterte.

- He will also meet other world leaders, who are participating in the East Asia summit in Manila.

- Prime Minister Modi will also take part in special celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

- He will also attend the ASEAN business and investment summit on November 13 and regional comprehensive economic partnership meeting on November 14 in Manila.

- Modi will meet the members of the Indian community at a reception to be hosted by the Indian envoy in Philippines.

- He will visit the international rice research institute and the Mahavir Philippines Foundation.

(With ANI inputs)