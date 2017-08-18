Money laundering: Nawaz Sharif, sons to appear before Pakistan's anti-graft body today

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons will appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for interrogating them in money laundering and graft cases.

On July 28, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from office following a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probe that exposed illegal family wealth stashed abroad.

Sharif has filed an appeal in the SC for review of the Panama Papers verdict that led to his disqualification.

The landmark order had disqualified Sharif for hiding his assets and UAE`s Iqama (work permit) on which he was to receive payment.

The apex court had directed the anti-corruption body to file four reference cases by September 8 against Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, his two sons, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the Dawn reported on Thursday.

The ousted prime minister has repeatedly said that he will strive hard to replace Pakistan's old and "flawed" system with a new law which will put an end to the unceremonious ouster of the prime ministers.

He also seeks accountability from military dictators and judges who he said have been sending prime ministers packing home in the last 70 years.