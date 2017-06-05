close
Montenegro becomes NATO's 29th member

Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic submitted Montenegro's official accession papers in a ceremony at the US State Department, making the small Balkan State the 29th member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. 

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 23:21

Washington: Montenegro officially joined NATO on Monday, just as the crucial Atlantic alliance appeared imperiled by US President Donald Trump's ambiguous commitment to its mutual defense pledge.

Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic submitted Montenegro's official accession papers in a ceremony at the US State Department, making the small Balkan State the 29th member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

