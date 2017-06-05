Montenegro becomes NATO's 29th member
Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic submitted Montenegro's official accession papers in a ceremony at the US State Department, making the small Balkan State the 29th member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
Washington: Montenegro officially joined NATO on Monday, just as the crucial Atlantic alliance appeared imperiled by US President Donald Trump's ambiguous commitment to its mutual defense pledge.
