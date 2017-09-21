close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

More than 100 migrants missing after shipwreck off Libya: Navy

Last week, Libya's coastguard rescued more than 3,000 migrants aiming to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, while Italy picked up another 2,000.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 17:59
More than 100 migrants missing after shipwreck off Libya: Navy

Tripoli: More than 100 migrants are missing after a shipwreck off the coast of western Libya, the Libyan navy said on Thursday.

Rescuers found at least seven survivors yesterday after they had remained for three days at sea, navy spokesperson Ayub Kassem said, without providing further details.

The shipwreck occurred off the town of Sabratha, a hub for illegal migration to Europe, that has seen violent clashes between rival armed groups since Sunday.

Last week, Libya's coastguard rescued more than 3,000 migrants aiming to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, while Italy picked up another 2,000.

Though the number of people attempting the dangerous voyage has dropped off significantly in recent months, the rescues indicate the route is still very much open.

The tally was the highest reported out of Libya for a one-week period since a dramatic fall in numbers in mid-July. 

TAGS

LibyaTripoliMigrantsMediterraneanEuropeLibyan navy

From Zee News

Ageing barn owls do not suffer hearing loss: Study
Environment

Ageing barn owls do not suffer hearing loss: Study

West Bengal

Durga idol immersion: Slit my throat, but will do what is r...

US committee to probe Twitter on Trump-Russia link
World

US committee to probe Twitter on Trump-Russia link

Nine-year-old white tiger dies after attack by Bengal tigers in Bengaluru&#039;s Biological Park – Watch
Environment

Nine-year-old white tiger dies after attack by Bengal tiger...

itel &#039;SelfiePro S41&#039; launched at Rs 6,990
Mobiles

itel 'SelfiePro S41' launched at Rs 6,990

Punjab

Swarn Salariya is BJP candidate for Gurdaspur bypoll

&#039;Follow the Mahatma&#039; march in Netherlands on Gandhi Jayanti
EuropeWorld

'Follow the Mahatma' march in Netherlands on Gand...

World

New protests as France set to enshrine labour reforms

23 skeletons found inside World War I submarine
World

23 skeletons found inside World War I submarine

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi