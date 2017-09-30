close
Moscow open to cooperation with Washington: Russia

Russia is open to any forms of mutually beneficial cooperation with the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 08:03

Moscow: Russia is open to any forms of mutually beneficial cooperation with the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have a lot of problems that require a joint solution. Not only our countries but also the entire international community are interested in this," Lavrov said at a meeting here with a group of US researchers of political science, Xinhua reported.

He said the Russian-US cooperation in Syria, which is not free from problems, is an example of "putting aside differences and focusing on common interests," according to an official transcript of the meeting released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov said that honest and open cooperation between the two powers will help resolve other issues, including arms-control and anti-terrorism.

"I am sure that the whole world expects this and will breathe a sigh of relief if such an interaction is established," he said.

Lavrov said that Moscow does not accept attempts to blame Russia for all negative things in the United States, but it will not dramatize the situation, expecting this stage of bilateral relations to pass and the wisdom of the American people to prevail eventually.

