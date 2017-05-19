close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Moscow says US coalition strikes on Syrian forces `unacceptable`: Report

Russia on Friday condemned strikes by the US-led coalition against Syrian forces as "unacceptable".

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 13:49

Moscow: Russia on Friday condemned strikes by the US-led coalition against Syrian forces as "unacceptable", state media reported, after the bombing of pro-government troops.

"Such actions that were carried out against the Syrian armed forces... this is completely unacceptable, this is a breach of Syrian sovereignty," deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying by state-run RIA Novosti in Geneva.  

TAGS

RussiaUnited States of AmericaSyriaMoscow

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Bihar
BiharUttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Bihar

Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla turns 79, skips celebration due to illness
Mizoram

Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla turns 79, skips celebration due to...

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directs stern action against misuse of social media
Assam

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directs stern action against mi...

China made Heroin worth Rs. 6 crore seized by SSB
IndiaAsia

China made Heroin worth Rs. 6 crore seized by SSB

Nearly 23,500 cholera cases, 242 deaths in Yemen in three w...
WorldAsia

Nearly 23,500 cholera cases, 242 deaths in Yemen in three w...

With 180% growth, Chinese smartphone vendors set to wipe out Indian brands
Mobiles

With 180% growth, Chinese smartphone vendors set to wipe ou...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video