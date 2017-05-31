close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mosques in UK refuse to bury Manchester-born suicide bomber

Mosques have refused to bury the body of Manchester-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi who blew himself up at a concert last week killing 22 people.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 21:47

London: Mosques have refused to bury the body of Manchester-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi who blew himself up at a concert last week killing 22 people.

The city's authorities are reportedly doing "everything in their power" to stop the 22-year-old Libyan-origin bomber's cremation, burial in any way in the Greater Manchester area, the Metro reported today.

Councils, funeral directors and Mosques in Manchester have refused to bury Abedi's body.

It has emerged that his corpse is currently being held in a morgue outside the city.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens injured after the bomber struck following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

Over 50 of the injured people were still admitted in eight hospitals.

A total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Three have been released and 13 remain in custody.

A moment of silence was held in Manchester's St Ann's Square after hundreds of mourners paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the suicide bombing on Monday, exactly a week after the attack.

TAGS

mosquesLondonManchester suicide bomberSalman AbediLibya

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Congress seeks apology from PM Narendra Modi, Netaji&#039; nephew over Subhas Chandra Bose&#039;s death
India

Congress seeks apology from PM Narendra Modi, Netaji'...

BJP lashes out at DMK for criticising Centre on cattle ban
Tamil Nadu

BJP lashes out at DMK for criticising Centre on cattle ban

No student passed in past three years in this school of Haryana
Haryana

No student passed in past three years in this school of Har...

Ramdas Athawale backs cattle sale ban, calls for protection of cows
Uttar Pradesh

Ramdas Athawale backs cattle sale ban, calls for protection...

No food for non-Muslim students in AMU during Ramazan? Here&#039;s the truth
Uttar Pradesh

No food for non-Muslim students in AMU during Ramazan? Her...

Committed to take forward Indo-Russia relations to newer heights: PM Modi
India

Committed to take forward Indo-Russia relations to newer he...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video