Mother lets 7-year old daughter wear Love Island-style bikini, sparks outrage

Southampton: A mother who dressed her seven-year-old daughter in a bikini inspired by a Love Island star has been accused of 'sexualising' her.

Anita Moss, 32, a finance manager from Southampton, made a white bikini which was worn by Amber Davies on the hit ITV2 show for her daughter Beau.

This was for the Southern Beauties pageant for children. She the filmed her daughter performing a suggestive dance and posted it on social media, following which she faced major criticism from people with many saying that the dress was inappropriate for a child.

However, Anita defends her act and says that she has not done anything wrong.

She also said that her daughter did not understand the sexual undertones of the dance moves.

Beau had apparently become obsessed with Amber after seeing her in a magazine and watching Love Island without her mother knowing about it.

Anita was quoted as saying on ITV's Loose Women by dailymail.co.uk - 'I'm not here to defend myself, I'm here to set the story straight because in my eyes I'm not doing anything wrong. Beau is Beau, she has a massive character and there's no changing her. I just want her personality to shine. Obviously I knew Love Island was gonna get a couple of backlash comments anyway because of the swimsuit. At the end of the day, I want it to look authentic.'

Beau had worn full face make-up and had got hair extensions done for the competition.

The girl began her routine with posing on a sun lounger holding her iPhone and as it happens in the show, she said, as per the website - 'Girls, it's time to drop it like it's hot in today's challenge, battle of the booties.'

She then threw down her phone and danced to a music which was mixed with audio of Amber and other Love Island girls talking boys.

ITV2 reality show often shows contestants in intimate positions and this year's winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay supposedly had sex 12 times on the show.