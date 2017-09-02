MQM leader escapes assassination attempt unhurt in Karachi

Islamabad: Pakistan's opposition party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izhar Hassan on Saturday managed to escape unhurt after unknown assailants on three motorcycles attacked him as he left the Karachi's Buffer Zone Eidgah after Eidul Azha prayers.

Hassan, who is the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, escaped unhurt, but at least four others are reported to have been injured in the attack, The Dawn reported.

@IzharulHassan escaped assassination attempt, still at ground. 3 of his police guards took bullets, 1 martyred, few namazis as well pic.twitter.com/XrzCGTI6Su — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) September 2, 2017

MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari informed on Twitter about the attack. He said three of Hassan's guards took bullets, while one was killed in the attack.

The Police have shot dead one of the attackers and recovered a 9mm pistol.