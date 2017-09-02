close
MQM leader escapes assassination attempt unhurt in Karachi

Pakistan's opposition party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izhar Hassan on Saturday managed to escape unhurt after unknown assailants on three motorcycles attacked him as he left the Karachi's Buffer Zone Eidgah after Eidul Azha prayers.

ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 11:30
Islamabad: Pakistan's opposition party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izhar Hassan on Saturday managed to escape unhurt after unknown assailants on three motorcycles attacked him as he left the Karachi's Buffer Zone Eidgah after Eidul Azha prayers.

Hassan, who is the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, escaped unhurt, but at least four others are reported to have been injured in the attack, The Dawn reported.

MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari informed on Twitter about the attack. He said three of Hassan's guards took bullets, while one was killed in the attack.

The Police have shot dead one of the attackers and recovered a 9mm pistol. 

TAGS

Muttahida Qaumi MovementFaisal SabzwariKhawaja Izhar HassanKarachiSindh Assembly

