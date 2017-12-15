Muhajir Congress demands Pakistan's apology for 1971 genocide

Washington: Pakistan must tender an unconditional apology to Bangladesh for the "genocide" committed by its troops during the 1971 war, a group claiming to speak for refugees has demanded.

In a memorandum submitted to the Pakistani Embassy here, the World Muhajir Congress (WMC) also demanded that the stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh be repatriated to Pakistan with dignity and honour.

The memorandum was submitted on Wednesday, the 45th Anniversary of the 'Fall of Dhaka' -- when Bangladesh emerged as a new country.

Muhajir is an Arabic-origin term used in Pakistan to describe Muslim immigrants, of multi-ethnic origin, and their descendants, who migrated from India after the Partition.

The group strongly condemned the atrocities and brutal military action by the Pakistan Army against Bengalis in East Pakistan during the 1971 civil war.

"It is very sad that till today none of the subsequent governments or institutions in Pakistan have accepted the reasons or responsibility for events in the former East Pakistan as well as for humiliating defeat in December 1971 that resulted in Pakistan losing its half territory and majority population," it said.

The WMC said it demands that the Pakistani government and authorities not only tender an unconditional apology to Bangladesh government and acknowledgement of the genocide committed in 1971 but also make Hamoodur Rahman Commission report public besides holding accountable and punishing those responsible for the "war crimes" committed in the then East Pakistan.