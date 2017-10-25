Muslim couple names infant son Jihad, dragged to court

PARIS: A French couple's decision to name their infant son Jihad has triggered a controversial row.

The Muslim couple, based out of Toulouse in South of France, tried to register their August-born baby's name at the town hall, said local reports.

However, officials immediately reported it to the local authorities. A public prosecutor is now challenging the parent's decision in the family court over the Arabic name's link to terrorism.

The parents claim that Jihad does not mean Holy war but signified effort, struggle and self-denial.

If the family court judge rules in favour of the local authorities, banning parents from calling their child Jihad, the couple will have to choose a new name.

France has suffered a series of Islamic terrorist attacks by extremist outfits in recent years.

In 2013, Bouchra Bagour named her son Jihad. The child went to school wearing a jumper with words 'I am a bomb' on the front and 'Born on September 11' at the back.

She was later given a suspended jail sentence.