Muslim family gets heartwarming note from neighbours after Donald Trump's inauguration - Letter will melt your heart

Cincinnati, Ohio: This letter has gone MASSIVELY viral on Twitter and other social media websites.

A Muslim family in the US was pleasantly surprised to receive a heartwarming letter from their neigbours.

The letter offered support to them to live without discrimination.

Abubaker Amry, who has lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for nearly four decades, said he and his neighbours do not interact much beyond a cordial "Hello," so the note someone left him, came as a surprise.

So the day 70-year-old Trump was sworn into office, one of his neighbours in Westwood left the letter in his mailbox.

What's there in the letter?

"Dear Neighbours, today begins a new stage for our country. No matter what happens, please know there are still a lot of people who will fight for your right to practice your religion, to continue your lives without discrimination. You are welcome in our neighborhood and if you need anything - please knock on our door."

After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017

"My daughter, she doesnt know any other place" and like many Muslim Americans, says he grew worried by President Trumps rhetoric during the heat of a campaign. We dont know if hes just saying that ... or if itll be true," Amry said.

"Its a lot," Amry said. "I mean, theres no way I could express my feelings when I got that note."

Amry said the act of kindness has changed his mind a lot.

"Even when I was driving the next day to my work, I looked at the people on the street totally different," he added.

Letter goes viral

Amry's niece, tweeted a photo of the note, which quickly went viral.

"After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio," Amry tweeted.

After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017

"This is the other side of America," Amry said. "This is the best, best, best experience."

Following Trump's inauguration, plenty of American citizens are unsure what the future holds, especially those that are Muslim.

(With agency inputs)