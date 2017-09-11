close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Myanmar mob stones Muslim home amid Rohingya crisis

The mob attack on Sunday night in the Magway region of the mainly Buddhist nation was fuelled by anger over the deepening crisis in the western state of Rakhine, according to a government press release.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 15:54
Myanmar mob stones Muslim home amid Rohingya crisis
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Yangon: Police fired rubber bullets to break up a mob which stoned the home of a Muslim butcher in central Myanmar, authorities said today, as religious tensions rise amid a surge of violence in the west.

The mob attack on Sunday night in the Magway region of the mainly Buddhist nation was fuelled by anger over the deepening crisis in the western state of Rakhine, according to a government press release.

Rakhine has been gripped by violence since militants from the Rohingya Muslim minority attacked security forces in late August, triggering brutal army reprisals that have left hundreds dead and pushed nearly 300,000 Rohingya across the border to Bangladesh.

The exodus accounts for nearly a third of Myanmar's Rohingya population, creating a humanitarian emergency as a flood of famished and wounded refugees pour into Bangladesh's already overcrowded camps.

The fighting has also pushed some 27,000 ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Hindus to flee their homes in northern Rakhine.

The conflict, marked by competing accusations from different ethnic groups, has intensified long-running mistrust between Myanmar's Buddhists and its maligned Muslim minority.

Those tensions bubbled over in Taung Twin Gyi township on Sunday night when dozens of villagers in a 400-strong crowd sang the national anthem and lobbed rocks at the home of a Muslim butcher before marching over to the local mosque, where police dispersed the mob.

Police arrested one man, 30-year-old Hnin Ko Ko Lin, who said the group acted because "they could not accept the things that happened in Rakhine", according to the government statement.

Min Thein, a lower house MP for the township, confirmed to AFP that the butcher was Muslim.

"Now we are urging all the people to stay calm and we have already told the Muslim residents to stay in their homes," he added.

Tensions between Buddhists and Muslims have simmered in Myanmar since 2012 when sectarian violence erupted in Rakhine, leaving hundreds dead and pushing more than 100,000 Rohingya into decrepit camps.

The country's new civilian government, led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, is desperate to avoid a repeat of anti-Muslim riots that swept through central Myanmar in 2013, leaving scores dead.

TAGS

MyanmarBangladeshRohingyaMuslimviolenceAttackRakhineAung San Suu Kyi

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Trees of peace have not dried up in Jammu and Kashmir: Rajn...

Halimah Yacob set to be Singapore&#039;s first woman President
WorldAsia

Halimah Yacob set to be Singapore's first woman Presid...

World

Tear gas incident leaves several people injured at Frankfur...

Rohingya seemingly face &#039;ethnic cleansing&#039;: UN rights chief
WorldAsia

Rohingya seemingly face 'ethnic cleansing': UN ri...

WorldAsia

Iraq says 90 per cent of IS-controlled areas regained

India

SC directs Allahabad HC to name two judicial officers in 10...

CBSE norms for accreditation of schools
Education

CBSE norms for accreditation of schools

Odisha flyover collapse: Engineer arrested, case against four others
Odisha

Odisha flyover collapse: Engineer arrested, case against f...

Ultra-thin craft to wrap and destroy space debris in the offing – Read
Space

Ultra-thin craft to wrap and destroy space debris in the of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi