Myanmar troops fire at Rohingya villagers: AFP and border guards

Cox`s Bazar: Myanmar troops opened fire on hundreds of fleeing Rohingya villagers with mortar shells and machine guns on Saturday, an AFP reporter at the scene and Bangladesh border guards said.

The firing occurred at Ghumdhum border post where the villagers have been stranded since Friday after fresh violence broke out in Myanmar`s northern Rakhine state.

An AFP reporter in Ghumdum witnessed civilians running for their lives as the troops opened fire.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

"They have fired on civilians, mostly women and children, hiding in the hills near the (border) zero line," Border Guard Bangladesh`s (BGB) station chief Manzurul Hassan told AFP.

"They fired machine guns and mortar shells suddenly, targetting the civilians. They have not consulted with the BGB," he added.