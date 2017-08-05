Myanmarese held for entering India illegally

Imphal: A Myanmarese was arrested in Kakching district of Manipur on the charge of entering India illegally, police said on saturday.

The foreigner, identified as Mohammad Abdul Hussain, was apprehended while he was at Pallel check post of Kakching district last night.

He was travelling without valid travel documents.

A sum of Myanmarese currency equivalent to Rs 47,000 was seized from him, police said.